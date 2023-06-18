Suspect in custody after Wintergreen officer fatally shot today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The death of 31-year-old Wintergreen Police Department officer Mark Christopher Wagner II is currently under investigation by the Virginia State Police after a shooting occurred on June 16 in Nelson County. Two men were reportedly assaulted by an unidentified man at a home on Arrowood Lane and called the police before fleeing on foot, receiving non-life-threatening injuries and being treated at UVA Medical Center. Officer Wagner arrived at the suspect’s home and encountered him in the woods, where a struggle ensued and Wagner was shot and killed. The suspect was apprehended by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Wintergreen Police Department, and it is unclear if any charges have been filed or the suspect’s identity has been released. The officer’s department-issued gun was recovered near the scene, and WFXR News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

