Suspect in custody after Wintergreen officer is fatally shot today.

On June 16, Wintergreen Police Department officer Mark Christopher Wagner II was fatally shot during an investigation by Virginia State Police in Nelson County. The incident began when two men were assaulted at a residence on Arrowood Lane and called the police before fleeing. While investigating, Officer Wagner found the suspect in the woods and a struggle ensued, resulting in the officer being shot and killed. The suspect was apprehended by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Wintergreen Police Department and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The officer’s gun was recovered at the scene, and it is unclear if charges have been filed against the suspect or their identity released. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

