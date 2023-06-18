Suspect in custody after Wintergreen officer shot and killed today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The death of 31-year-old Wintergreen Police Department officer, Mark Christopher Wagner II, is currently being investigated by the Virginia State Police after a shooting occurred on June 16 in Nelson County. The incident began with an assault on two men at a home on Arrowood Lane, prompting them to call the police and flee the scene. The suspect was found in the woods, where Officer Wagner arrived and a struggle ensued, resulting in his fatal shooting. The suspect has been taken into custody and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but their identity and potential charges have not been released. A fundraiser has been started for the fallen officer. Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

Police shooting in Wintergreen Law enforcement officer killed in Wintergreen Suspect apprehended in Wintergreen shooting Tragic shooting in Wintergreen community Investigation underway in Wintergreen shooting incident

News Source : Odyssey Fields

Source Link :Wintergreen officer killed in shooting, suspect in custody/