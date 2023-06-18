Suspect in custody after Wintergreen officer shot and killed today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
The death of 31-year-old Wintergreen Police Department officer, Mark Christopher Wagner II, is currently being investigated by the Virginia State Police after a shooting occurred on June 16 in Nelson County. The incident began with an assault on two men at a home on Arrowood Lane, prompting them to call the police and flee the scene. The suspect was found in the woods, where Officer Wagner arrived and a struggle ensued, resulting in his fatal shooting. The suspect has been taken into custody and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but their identity and potential charges have not been released. A fundraiser has been started for the fallen officer. Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.
