Suspect in custody after Wintergreen police officer is fatally shot today.

The death of 31-year-old Mark Christopher Wagner II, an officer with the Wintergreen Police Department, is currently being investigated by the Virginia State Police. On June 16, the police department received a report that an unidentified man had allegedly assaulted two men at a residence on Arrowood Lane. The two victims called the police and fled on foot, receiving treatment for their injuries at the UVA Medical Center. Officer Wagner arrived at the suspect’s home and encountered the suspect in the woods, where a struggle ensued and Wagner was fatally shot. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officer Wagner’s department-issued gun was recovered near the scene, but there is currently no information about whether charges have been filed or the suspect’s identity. A fundraiser has been initiated in honor of the officer’s service. Further details will be provided by WFXR News as they become available.

News Source : Odyssey Fields

Source Link :Wintergreen officer killed in shooting, suspect in custody/