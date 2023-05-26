Suspect in custody for deadly shooting outside San Diego Central Library, victim identified as Trey Walker

Trey Walker (victim) : Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside San Diego Central Library, victim identified as Trey Walker

The San Diego Central Library was the site of a fatal shooting on Tuesday, but the suspect, 21-year-old Kenneth Cheney, has been taken into custody, according to a news release by Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department on Thursday. Cheney is facing several charges, including murder, related to the incident that killed 20-year-old Trey Walker and injured another person, who has not been identified. The suspect is currently being booked into San Diego County Jail. Updates on the story will follow.

