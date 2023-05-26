Suspect in custody for murder after stabbing and shooting spree in Japan

Nakano murder suspect : Suspect in custody for murder after stabbing victim and shooting two police officers in Japan

The suspect was apprehended for suspected murder after barricading himself in his father’s residence near the city of Nakano, northwest of Tokyo’s capital, on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when a local man working on a farm saw a woman screaming for help as she ran from the road. The witness stated that a man in camouflage clothing with a large knife was chasing her and stabbed her in the back. The suspect is accused of shooting two police officers who arrived at the scene after the witness contacted emergency services. The two officers and the woman were transported to the hospital, where they died within hours. Another elderly woman was also found dead outside the house, and the suspect’s motive is unknown. The attack occurred in a rural area of the western region, which is an unusual occurrence in Japan, known for its low murder rate and strict gun laws. Although the suspect has not been formally identified, local media reported that he is the son of the speaker of Nakano’s city assembly.

News Source : Tasnim News Agency

Japan Gun and Knife Attack Arrested in Japan Tasnim News Agency Media news Crime in Japan