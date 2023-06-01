Suspect in custody for sexually assaulting women at gunpoint in vacant Warren home

Orlando Lavale Marshall Jr. : Suspect in custody for sexually assaulting women at gunpoint in Warren home

A man has been apprehended after two women accused him of sexually assaulting them at gunpoint in an abandoned home in Warren, Michigan. Both women had met the man online before the incidents occurred. After the second report, police set up a surveillance operation and interrupted the man’s attempt to assault a third woman. He fled the scene but was later identified as 28-year-old Orlando Lavale Marshall Jr. from Warren, Michigan. Marshall was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, assault less than murder, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Police suspect that there may be more victims and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Read Full story : Warren man accused of sexually assaulting 2 women at gunpoint in vacant home /

News Source : Kayla Clarke

Sexual assault Gunpoint assault Vacant home assault Warren assault case Women’s safety