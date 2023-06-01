Tommy Spell – suspect in Deep Ellum bar shooting : Suspect in Deep Ellum bar shooting identified as Tommy Spell

The suspect in a shooting at a Deep Ellum bar in Dallas that left two people dead and one injured has been identified as a 25-year-old man who has been in the Dallas County jail since March on unrelated charges, according to Dallas police. Tommy Spell was arrested on March 27 on counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and deadly conduct. Police announced on Thursday that Spell has now been charged with capital murder in connection with the March 15 shooting at Bitter End. The gunman, wearing a ski mask, approached the bar’s patio and opened fire, killing Rickey Gossett and Danielle Jones, and injuring a third person. Spell’s bail has been set at $1.6 million. It is unclear if he has an attorney for the murder case.

News Source : Isabella Volmert

