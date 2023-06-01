Suspect in fatal go-kart hit-and-run identified as Jimitri Johnson, victim Shawn Williams killed in Shreveport

Jimitri Johnson – focus on suspect name : Suspect identified in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shawn Williams in Shreveport

The Shreveport Police Department is in pursuit of the perpetrator responsible for a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a go-kart. Jimitri Johnson, aged 30, has been identified as the suspect in the case. Shawn Williams was killed in the incident. According to the police, Johnson fled the scene on foot and has not been found. The incident occurred on St. Vincent Avenue when Williams was riding northbound with another individual on a dirt bike. Williams turned around to help his friend with a flat tire and was struck by Johnson’s Pontiac G8 when he made a U-turn. A warrant has been issued for Johnson’s arrest on one count of felony hit-and-run. Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is requested to contact the police immediately. Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers can be contacted anonymously.

News Source : Emily Greer

