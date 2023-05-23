Suspect in killing of Omarion McKoy identified and charged with involuntary manslaughter

Omarion McKoy : Police Identify 16-Year-Old Suspect in Killing of Omarion McKoy in Greensboro, NC

Police in Greensboro have delivered a juvenile petition for involuntary manslaughter to Juvenile Court Services in connection with the killing of Omarion McKoy on Woodlake Drive in March. The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male and the investigation is ongoing. Officers responded to a shooting in the area at around 1:30 a.m. on March 26 and found McKoy had been shot and later died from his injuries.

News Source : Teyah Glenn

