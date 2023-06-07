Suspect in Mumbai Women’s Hostel Murder Commits Suicide by Jumping in Front of Train

Prakash Kanojia, suspect in alleged murder case of 18-year-old girl at Women’s Hostel in Mumbai, dies by suicide : Suspect in Alleged Murder of 18-Year-Old Girl at Mumbai Hostel Commits Suicide

The police reported on June 7th that the absconding suspect involved in the alleged murder of an 18-year-old girl at a Women’s Hostel in Marine Drive, Mumbai, has died by suicide by jumping in front of a train. Prakash Kanojia, who worked as a security guard at the same hostel, was identified as the deceased. Earlier that day, the body of a 19-year-old girl was found at a hostel in the Churchgate area of Mumbai. The police suspect she was murdered after rape. Prakash’s body was found near the Charni Road railway track, and the Mumbai police have registered a case of rape and murder against him. The investigation is still ongoing, and the girl’s body has been sent for postmortem.

News Source : ANI

