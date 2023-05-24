Suspect in murder of Scott County Deputy identified as Steven Sheangshang

Steven Sheangshang – suspect : Suspect Steven Sheangshang identified in murder of Scott County Deputy

Steven Sheangshang, aged 46, has been identified as the individual suspected of murdering Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley. According to jail records, Sheangshang faces multiple charges, including murder of a police officer, first-degree assault, wanton endangerment, evading police, first-degree robbery, three counts of burglary, two counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, and evidence tampering. He is scheduled to appear in court in Lexington tomorrow for arraignment. Sources have stated that Sheangshang will face similar charges in Scott County. Sheangshang was apprehended and is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. The arrest citation states that Sheangshang fled the scene after shooting Conley during a traffic stop on I-75. He then stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a Georgetown residence and drove to Lexington via Georgetown Road, where he shot and stole another vehicle from someone around 6 p.m. The victim was shot in the abdomen and was rushed to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for surgery. Sheangshang was captured in the 800 block of Charles Avenue at 6:41 p.m. and was found inside the residence with a handgun. Six spent shell casings were discovered in a trash can. Sources say that Sheangshang was wounded from a self-inflicted gunshot to the shoulder. Prior to these events, Sheangshang was wanted on a second-degree burglary charge and was suspected of stealing items from open garages in Lexington and then pawning them. Several media reports indicated that he had stolen law equipment and was the “wanted person of the week” on May 18 by Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. Law enforcement officials have not stated why Conley stopped Sheangshang, other than to describe it as a routine traffic stop. (By Mike Scogin, Georgetown News-Graphic)

News Source : Murray Ledger and Times

