Suspect in rape-cum-murder case dies by suicide after victim found in Mumbai hostel

Posted on June 7, 2023

The naked body of an 18-year-old girl was discovered in a girls’ hotel in South Mumbai on Tuesday evening. It is suspected to be a case of rape and murder. The victim was a resident of a girls’ hostel in the Churchgate area in Mumbai and a student of a government polytechnic college in suburban Bandra. The police found that the girl’s room was locked from the outside, and she was strangulated to death with a piece of cloth. The suspect, a man working at the hostel, absconded after the incident and was later found dead by suicide by jumping in front of a train. The deceased has been identified as Prakash Kanojia, who was working as a security guard in the same hostel. The Marine Drive Police Station has registered a case of rape and murder against the deceased security guard based on a complaint by the student’s cousin and circumstantial evidence.

