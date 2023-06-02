Suspect in San Jose and Milpitas stabbing rampage identified as Kevin Parkourana

Kevin Parkourana – focus keyword including suspect name : Suspect in San Jose Stabbing Rampage Identified as Kevin Parkourana

The person responsible for the deadly rampage in Milpitas and San Jose was identified as Kevin Parkourana, a man with a history of assault convictions who was on probation at the time of the attacks. According to law enforcement sources, Parkourana was arrested in January for a hate crime attack on a transgender person with a knife but was not charged. On Thursday afternoon, police arrested Parkourana in Milpitas shortly after a stabbing attack in the parking lot of a Smart & Final store. The rampage left three people dead and three others injured, two with life-threatening injuries. The suspect and vehicle were later spotted in the area where he intentionally struck two pedestrians, both of whom died from their injuries. San Jose police are investigating other incidents that may be linked to the suspect. The motive for the crime is yet to be established, and the police are scheduled to hold a press conference to update the case on Friday.

News Source : KPIXTV

