Suspect in shooting of Bibb County deputy indicted on multiple charges

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson : Suspect indicted for 2022 shooting death of Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Friday that Austin Patrick Hall, the suspect in the shooting death of Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson, has been indicted on multiple charges. The charges include three counts of capital murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. The incident occurred on June 29, 2022, when Hall allegedly fired at the deputies who were chasing him in a stolen vehicle. Johnson died, and his partner, Deputy Chris Poole, was wounded. Hall was captured the day after the shooting. If convicted, Hall could face the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole for each of the capital murder charges. The circumstances of Johnson’s death led the Alabama Legislature to pass a bill that reduces the sentence reductions an inmate can earn for good behavior. The bill, named the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, was signed into law by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey in April.

News Source : Ken Roberts

