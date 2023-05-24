Suspect in Shooting of Off-Duty Officer Arrested in Georgia Man, Michael Troutman’s Car at Convenience Store

Suspect in Shooting of Off-Duty Officer Arrested in Georgia Man, Michael Troutman’s Car at Convenience Store

Posted on May 24, 2023

A man from Georgia who was wanted for shooting an off-duty police officer in New York City has been apprehended in Clinton Township. Michael Troutman, 43, of Snellville, Georgia, was found in a silver Toyota van with a Georgia license plate parked at the Anchors Away Convenience Store, according to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police. Troutman was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

News Source : TheDerrick.com

