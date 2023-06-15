Suspect in stabbing of ex-girlfriend, Jeffrey Cote, found dead in Savoy woods

Jeffrey Cote, suspect in stabbing of ex-girlfriend found dead in Savoy : Suspect in stabbing of ex-girlfriend, Jeffrey Cote, found dead in woods

Jeffrey Cote, the man who police had been searching for since last week after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, was found dead in the woods behind his house in Savoy, Massachusetts. Police resumed the search for Cote on June 15 after previous searches on June 7 and 8 were unsuccessful. Cote’s body was found by troopers from the department’s Special Emergency Response Team, and police stated that there was no evidence of foul play. The cause of Cote’s death is pending an autopsy, and further information surrounding the case will be released by the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office. Cote was identified by police as the suspect in an early-morning stabbing incident in Adams on June 7 that left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries. Though the department stated the stabbing was not a random act, residents in the Savoy area were advised to “exhibit caution around anyone they see who appears suspicious or out of place.”

News Source : Irene Rotondo | IRotondo@masslive.com

