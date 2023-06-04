Suspect in Theft of DJ Equipment from Life Storage Identified

Arnold man suspected in theft of DJ equipment from Life Storage : Arnold Man a Person of Interest in DJ Equipment Theft

A man from Arnold, aged 39, is a person of interest in the theft of DJ equipment worth $4,395 from Life Storage in Arnold. According to Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher, the man was arrested earlier this year for similar thefts at the same storage unit business located at 3850 Vogel Road. On May 18, a 51-year-old Arnold man reported the theft of DJ equipment from his rented storage unit at Life Storage. He discovered that the equipment was missing on April 23, but believes the theft may have occurred between November 19-21, 2022, when his lock was not functioning properly. The man had not noticed anything missing from his storage unit in November, but when he returned on April 23, the new lock was broken and the equipment had been removed. The Arnold man was arrested on January 13 for other thefts from Life Storage, but as of May 24, he had not been arrested in connection with the theft of the DJ equipment. Anyone who had items stolen from Life Storage between November 2022 and the start of this year is urged to call Arnold Police at 636-296-3204.

Read Full story : DJ equipment stolen from Life Storage in Arnold | Police Fire /

News Source : Leader Publications

DJ equipment theft Arnold Life Storage robbery DJ equipment Stolen DJ gear Arnold Police investigate DJ equipment theft Fire department responds to Life Storage robbery