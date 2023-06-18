Suspect in Union County shooting arrested, victim declared dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a shooting occurred on Saturday resulting in the death of one individual and the arrest of a suspect. Deputies were alerted to the incident by a 911 call reporting the shooting at a home located on Clark Street in the 900 block. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered an adult male deceased from a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing, and no names have been released at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office or the Union County Crime Stoppers hotline. Copyright for this report is held by WBTV and all rights are reserved.

News Source : https://www.wbtv.com

Source Link :1 dead, suspect arrested in Union Co. shooting/