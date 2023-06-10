Suspect in Uptown Charlotte homicide identified as Brandon Carteea Allen

Martell Lavelle Davis : Suspect Brandon Carteea Allen charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with the death of victim Martell Lavelle Davis in Uptown Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has reported that a man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Uptown Charlotte. On June 1, police were alerted to a disturbance on the 300 block of North Brevard Street around 2:30 a.m. A gunshot was fired, and police saw a suspect fleeing the area. A man with a gunshot wound was found and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Martell Lavelle Davis, died on June 9 from injuries sustained during the incident. The suspect, 35-year-old Brandon Carteea Allen, had previously been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and discharging a firearm within city limits. After Davis’ death, Allen’s charges were upgraded to first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property. The police have an active and ongoing investigation into the incident and urge anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

News Source : WSOCTV.com

