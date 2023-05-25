Suspect indicted for killing, leaving body in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Tevin Semien : Man indicted on murder charge after woman’s body found in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge: Tevin Terrell Semien named as suspect

A murder charge has been filed against Tevin Terrell Semien after a woman’s body was discovered in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Law enforcement officers tried to stop the victim’s car, for which Semien was the driver, but he led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into a lake. Semien confessed to using a brick to bludgeon the victim to death. The victim’s identity has not been released, but she was described as a woman in her mid to late 60s with dark gray hair who was missing her right index finger and half of her right middle finger. The body was found about 25 feet from the entrance to the refuge on May 17.

News Source : K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR

