Suspect Jack Eaken and victim Brandy Bush arrested for drug possession and false identification to law enforcement

A U-Haul van leaving the OK Ship in Logan Township was pulled over by police on January 27, leading to the arrest of Jack Eaken, the driver who had an active warrant and was found to be carrying 45 controlled pills. The police also discovered a woman, later identified as Brandy Bush, lying in the back of the van who initially provided false identification and was found to have two bags of suspected methamphetamine in her purse. Both Eaken and Bush were charged with possession, and Bush was also charged with false identification to law enforcement.

In another incident, Logan Township Police responded to reports of individuals parked after hours at Greenwood Park in Altoona on May 27. The suspects, Xavior S. McDonald, Triniti M. Stehley, and Ramellow M. Mack, all from Altoona, were found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, leading to charges of misdemeanor drug offenses.

State Police in Hollidaysburg pulled over April Walker, aged 46 from Claysburg, in the area of 19th Street and Eighth Avenue in Altoona on April 7, and subsequently charged her with DUI.

Lillian R. Anderson, aged 19 from Shirleysburg, was involved in a motor vehicle collision on May 19 on William Penn Highway, Brady Township. Anderson crossed into an oncoming lane of travel, striking a vehicle driven by Thomas D. Johanesen from Lewistown. The debris from the two vehicles also struck a third unit driven by Jaley A. Secrest from Alexandria. Anderson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona.

In another incident, State Police in Huntingdon conducted a traffic stop on May 27 in the area of Cooks Road and Main Street, Wood Township, leading to the arrest of William Frederick, aged 48 from Robertsdale. Frederick fled the scene but was apprehended, and the police discovered suspected methamphetamine and a scale on his person. They also found several warrants out on Frederick and charged him with drug possession.

State Police in Huntingdon responded to a motor vehicle accident on West Diamond Street, Petersburg Borough, on June 6, after Kaitlyn M. Weyer, aged 24 from Alexandria, veered off the right side of the road, crossed the single white lane marker, and hit a utility pole. Her vehicle suffered disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene, but no injuries were sustained.

Finally, State Police in Hollidaysburg were called to State Route 99, Allegheny Township, on June 7, after Saveon L. Holliday, aged 19 from Johnstown, collided with James F. Greene, aged 47 from Spindale, N.C., while attempting to switch lanes. Although no injuries were sustained, Holliday was cited for failing to remain on roadways laned for traffic.

News Source : The Daily News

