Suspect James Ganoe III sought by police for stealing teen’s lottery winnings at gunpoint

Posted on June 2, 2023

James Ganoe III : Rimersburg man sought for stealing teen’s lottery winnings at gunpoint in Butler County

A man from Rimersburg is wanted by police for stealing a teenager’s lottery winnings at gunpoint at a mini mart in Butler County. James Ganoe III, who is facing numerous charges in several counties, reportedly demanded the 18-year-old give him his $10 winnings from a lottery game at the Petrolia Minimart on Tuesday evening. Butler State Police are searching for Ganoe.

News Source : TheDerrick.com

