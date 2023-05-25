Suspect James Harrison kills two, including his mother, in Rhode Island shooting over peeping dispute

Posted on May 25, 2023

“James Harrison” : Rhode Island shooting: James Harrison kills two, including mother, in dispute over peeping into neighbor’s house

A Rhode Island shooting resulted in the deaths of two individuals and the injury of a teenage girl, following an argument over the alleged peeping into a neighbor’s home by 52-year-old James Harrison, who was later shot and killed by police. Harrison lived with his mother at 4 Ligian Court, where one of the deceased victims was identified as his mother, while the other was an adult neighbor residing at 2 Ligian Court. The teenage girl’s relationship with the deceased was not immediately clear, but she is recovering in the hospital from non-life-threatening injuries. The police were called to Harrison’s home around midnight on Tuesday, but he refused to answer the door. At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Harrison left his home, and the police responded to two 911 calls for shots fired, one of which was from 2 Ligian Court. An off-duty officer spotted Harrison’s vehicle parked at a cemetery, where he smashed into a Cranston Police vehicle during a pursuit. Harrison drove wildly, hit a Cranston police cruiser, jumped the center median, and crashed into a rock on Plainfield Pike. Harrison then pointed a firearm at the officers, who shot and killed him.

News Source : Patrick Reilly

