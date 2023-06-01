Suspect Jaswinder Singh declared proclaimed offender in Model Jail tiffin bomb case

Jaswinder Singh alias Multani : Germany-based Sikhs for Justice member Multani declared proclaimed offender in Chandigarh tiffin bomb case

According to an official, a member of the banned terror group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) who is currently residing in Germany has been declared a proclaimed offender in the Model Jail tiffin bomb case of April 2022 by a special NIA court in Chandigarh. The individual, identified as Jaswinder Singh, also known as ‘Multani’, is believed to be the mastermind behind planting the IED bomb near the wall of Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, with the intention of causing violence and spreading terror. Multani has been declared a proclaimed offender under section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and a non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued against him. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also declared a reward of ₹10 lakh and issued a lookout circular against him. Investigations by the NIA revealed that Multani was based in Germany and was in contact with pro-Khalistan operatives in India, Pakistan, and other countries, using them to promote violence and terror. The official added that Multani was also recruiting and radicalising youths of Punjab through social media and coordinating the movement of arms, ammunition, and explosives from Pakistan into India. The tiffin bomb case was initially registered against unknown persons by the Chandigarh Police under the Explosive Substances Act but was later taken over by the NIA in May 2022 and re-registered with additional provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

