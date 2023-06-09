Suspect Joseph Gregory re-arrested after removing ankle monitor in Surrey

Joseph Gregory : Suspect Joseph Gregory re-arrested in Surrey after removing ankle monitor

A man from Surrey who was considered “armed and dangerous” by the police after he removed his ankle monitor and left his court-mandated residence has been re-arrested. Joseph Gregory was apprehended in the Newton area of the city at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, as per a news release by the Surrey RCMP. Along with 25-year-old Terry McDonald, who also left his residence where he was ordered to stay while facing firearms charges, Gregory was one of two men whom the police warned about on May 30. The two men absconded from their home on May 26. On Wednesday, McDonald was apprehended in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood. Both Gregory and McDonald have been detained in custody after their arrests. According to online court records, Gregory faces charges of possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possessing a firearm without a licence or registration, and possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon that is not a firearm. McDonald has been charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, making or possessing explosives, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

News Source : British Columbia

