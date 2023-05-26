Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez : Suspect Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez wanted for spitting on three people on TTC property.

Police are searching for a man in Toronto who reportedly spit on three individuals without provocation on TTC property. The first incident occurred on May 15 at Coxwell Station, where two passengers were spat at by the man as they boarded the train. The next day, the same man spat at another passenger near Main Station. The suspect has been identified as Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez, a 28-year-old Toronto resident. He is wanted on three counts of assault and five counts of breach of probation in connection to the two incidents. Martinez has also been charged in a previous incident where he allegedly spat on a woman at Broadview Station earlier this year. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Read Full story : Police looking for Toronto man who spat on 3 people on the TTC /

News Source : Toronto

TTC assault suspect Toronto spitting incident Public transit violence Criminal investigation Toronto TTC safety concerns