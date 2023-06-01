Suspect Kareem Williams charged with Manslaughter in death of Jeffrey Lindo in Bridgeport, CT

Jeffrey Lindo : Suspect Identified in Homicide of Jeffrey Lindo in Bridgeport CT

An article on DoingItLocal.com reports that 68-year-old Jeffrey Lindo of Bridgeport, CT was assaulted at his home during a domestic dispute on February 17, 2023. Mr. Lindo lived with his daughter and grandson on Charles Street. On February 20, 2023, he was found unresponsive in his home and pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner contacted the Bridgeport Police Department in mid-May 2023 to report that Mr. Lindo’s death was caused by complications of blunt impact injury of the head with subdural hemorrhage and ruled it a homicide. The suspect in the assault and death was identified as Mr. Lindo’s grandson, Kareem Williams, born on April 4, 1999. An arrest warrant was secured and served on Williams charging him with Manslaughter in the 1st Degree. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on June 1, 2023, with a bond of $350,000.00. The article thanks Detective Brian Coyne, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Patrol Division, and the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force for their excellent work in safely taking the suspect into custody. A photo of the article is included in the post.

News Source : doingitlocal.com

