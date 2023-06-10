Suspect Kenneth Evan Cox arrested after remains of missing construction worker Aaron Wood found buried on property

Aaron Wood : Suspect Kenneth Evan Cox arrested in connection with Aaron Wood’s 2019 murder after remains found on property

Aaron Wood, a 43-year-old construction worker who disappeared in 2019, was found buried on a property on June 9, 2023. Kenneth Evan Cox was arrested as a suspect in his murder on the same day. Police suspect that Wood was killed on the property before being buried. Although he was not known to be under the influence of any substance, Wood was a chain smoker, and the cause of death has not yet been determined. The area where his remains were found had been of interest to investigators since July 2021, when the case was classified as a homicide. Cox has been charged with concealing human remains believed to be from an unnatural death. Wood’s disappearance was unusual as he had cut off contact with family and acquaintances. His last known whereabouts included driving his silver 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan.

News Source : Aaratrika Bal

