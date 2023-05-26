Suspect Mohd Yousaf Chouhan arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for terror-related activities

Mohd Yousaf Chouhan : HM associate Mohd Yousaf Chouhan arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir

Mohd Yousaf Chouhan, an active associate of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), was apprehended in Cherji in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday by the Kishtwar Police, along with 17 RR and CRPF 52 battalion teams. Chouhan, a resident of Chhar Cherji in Kishtwar, was suspected of being involved in various terror-related activities. Upon interrogation, he revealed the location of a Chinese grenade, which was recovered from the Cherji area. An FIR was filed at the Kishtwar Police Station against Chouhan under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and other pertinent laws, leading to his arrest. Following his arrest, an extensive search operation was launched in Cherji, Chicha, and Padyarna areas to apprehend any active terrorists in the district and gather further leads in the case. The local population has been urged to inform the police about any suspicious movements or activities of terrorists.

News Source : Sunil Bhat

