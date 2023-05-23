Suspect Mohd Yousuf Khanday caught with contraband substance in Kulgam, J&K

Mohd Yousuf Khanday : Suspect Mohd Yousuf Khanday caught with contraband in Kulgam

A suspicious individual was intercepted by a police party from police station Kulgam during their patrol at Danew Bogund. The person attempted to flee upon noticing the police party but was successfully apprehended by the alert officers. A search conducted thereafter led to the discovery of a 1.7-gram contraband substance similar to Charas in the individual’s possession. The individual has been identified as Mohd Yousuf Khanday, a resident of Danew Bogund.

In another incident, a vehicle with registration number JK02AU-0653 driven by Kamran Gull Bhat, a resident of Hardu Akad Mattan, Anantnag, was intercepted by a police party led by Incharge Police Post Frisal at a checkpoint established at Peerbal. Upon conducting a search, officers were able to recover 11 kgs of poppy straw and 12 bottles of a contraband substance similar to codeine phosphate from Bhat’s possession.

News Source : GK NEWS SERVICE

