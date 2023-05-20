Suspect name: Selva Victim name: not mentioned in the given : Arrest made for flashing incident on KSRTC bus, victim a lady doctor

Suspect Selva arrested for flashing at lady doctor on KSRTC bus

A young man named Selva (25) from Tamil Nadu was arrested by the police for indecent exposure towards a lady doctor on a KSRTC bus. The incident occurred on Friday at around 8:15 pm, while the woman was travelling from Pattom Marappalam to the Railway Station. Selva, who worked at a vegetarian hotel near Pattom LIC, was sitting beside her and began to masturbate. He then touched her knee and continued to do so while facing her. The woman reported the incident to the police and gave her statement.

Read Full story : Youth arrested for flashing at lady doctor inside bus – KERALA – CRIME /

News Source : Kerala Kaumudi

