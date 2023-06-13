Suspect named in kidnapping of 7-year-old girl: Leonard Lamar Neal

Leonard Lamar Neal – focus keyword including suspect name : Suspect in Dallas AMBER Alert identified as Leonard Lamar Neal

Leonard Lamar Neal, 41, is the suspect in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl in Dallas that led to an AMBER Alert over the weekend. Police have identified him as the suspect in the abduction of two children and are searching for him for aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, and aggravated sexual assault of a child. The children left their apartment on Sunday and were approached by Neal, who offered them a ride in his car. He then drove them to a store, where the boy left the car and saw Neal drive away with the girl still inside. The girl was later found wandering near her apartment complex, and police are now searching for Neal. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

