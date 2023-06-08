Suspect named in smoking incident onboard Korean Air flight at TIA

Subas Puri : Arrest made at Tribhuvan International Airport for smoking on board, suspect identified as Subas Puri

A person was apprehended by police at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) for smoking on board an aircraft. According to DIG Arjun Chand Thakuri, Chief of TIA Security Office, the individual was smoking a cigarette on a plane that had arrived in Kathmandu from South Korea. The suspect, identified as Subas Puri, 28, from Jhapa, arrived in Nepal via Korean Air KE 695. After receiving a letter from airline officials, police took action and arrested Puri. He has been sent to Gaushala Police Sector for further investigation.

News Source : Republica

