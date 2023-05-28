Suspect opens fire outside Texas strip club, wounds three, and is fatally shot by security

Temptations Cabaret shooting suspect : Gunman wounds three at Texas strip club, fatally shot by security

A man who opened fire in the parking lot of a strip club in Texas injured three people before being fatally shot by the club’s armed security, according to authorities. The incident occurred at Temptations Cabaret, located west of Fort Worth, after the man was asked to leave following a fight inside. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect fired in the direction of people in the parking lot. The three injured individuals were taken to hospital and were expected to recover. The suspect died in hospital. Two people were previously stabbed at the club earlier this month. Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez has requested that county officials take steps to close the club. The club could not be reached for comment.

News Source : Associated Press

