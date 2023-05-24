“Suspect or Victim Name Identified in Homicide Case Near Mabton”

Samantha Kalinchuk : Woman identified as Samantha Kalinchuk found dead near Mabton with gunshot wound

A teenage girl who was found dead near Mabton in April has been identified as Samantha Kalinchuk, 17, from Spokane, according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. Her body was discovered with a single gunshot wound to the head and had been dead for at least one day before being found. Her death is being investigated as a homicide and is one of 15 in Yakima County this year. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office or Yakima County Crime Stoppers.

Read Full story : Spokane 17-year-old identified as homicide victim found in Mabton | Crime And Courts /

News Source : Yakima Herald-Republic

Spokane homicide Mabton crime 17-year-old victim Murder investigation Criminal justice system.