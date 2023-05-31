Suspect or Victim Name Not Mentioned in Article

“India’s net exports” : No suspect or victim name mentioned in article.

India’s economic growth in the last quarter of FY23 received a boost from improved net exports, which contributed 1.4 percentage points to the GDP growth rate of 6.1%. However, economists warn that global headwinds may impact India’s manufacturing and export growth going forward. Although services exports have risen, goods exports may lag due to slowing global demand. The trade deficit narrowed in April due to lower import bills, but India’s perennial trade deficit remains. Capital Economics expects growth to slow down in the coming quarters as fiscal policy becomes less supportive and the external environment weakens.

Read Full story : Is the external sector boost to GDP sustainable? /

News Source : PTI

External sector sustainability GDP impact of external sector External sector growth and GDP Sustainable external sector contribution External trade and GDP sustainability