Suspect Rakesh Shridrai Patil arrested for hitting 3-year-old in Goa

A three-year-old boy was critically injured in a road accident near Cunchelim village at Bardez taluka in Goa when a scooter rider hit him. The accused, Rakesh Shridrai Patil, fled the scene, but was later arrested with the aid of CCTV footage. The incident, which occurred on June 13, was captured on video and shows the 21-year-old hitting the child and then fleeing. The boy was taken to hospital and has since been discharged after receiving treatment. Patil, who hails from Belguem in Karnataka and resides in the Colcave area of Bardez, has been charged under Sections 279 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 134 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The seized scooter is being held by the police, who are continuing their investigation under the supervision of SP North Nidhin Valsan and SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi. Patil is currently in custody at Mapusa Police Station.

News Source : Abhirupa Kundu

