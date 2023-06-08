Suspect Robert White forces victim to strip in unarmed robbery in Central Square

Robert White (suspect) : Unarmed robbery suspect forced victim to strip in Central Square

A man was forced to strip and walk naked in Central Square as a form of shaming in what police are calling an unarmed robbery. The incident occurred near a Subway sandwich shop and Star Variety minimart. The suspect, Robert White, has been identified as involved in possible drug activity in the area over the previous week and associated with two large fights. White fled the area, but was later arrested on a warrant for unarmed robbery and disorderly conduct. In 2020, White was found with plastic bags of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and a stolen 9 mm handgun at his home in Dorchester.

News Source : Cambridge Day

