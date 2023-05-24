Suspect Sai Varshith Kandula Arrested for Intentionally Crashing U-Haul Truck into White House Security Barrier and Waving Nazi Flag

Sai Varshith Kandula : 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula Arrested after Driving U-Haul Truck into White House Security Barrier

Sai Varshith Kandula, a 19-year-old of Indian origin, was apprehended for intentionally driving a U-Haul truck into a security barrier near the White House. The police stated that Kandula is believed to admire Nazi ideology and was seen waving a Nazi flag as part of a reported six-month plan to “seize power” from the government. Kandula expressed his intent to reach the White House, take control of the nation, and assume leadership. He also stated that he would be willing to “kill the president” if necessary. Kandula has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and trespassing. The information about his parents is currently unavailable. Kandula is an Indian resident of Chesterfield, Missouri, and authorities are investigating whether mental health factors played a role in the incident.

