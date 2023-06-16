Suspect smears feces on homes and cars in possible hate crime in Middletown, Connecticut

Middletown hate crime suspect : Suspect smears feces on homes and cars in Middletown, CT; possible hate crime targets LGBTQ+ and Black communities

Police in Middletown, Connecticut are on alert following a spate of potential hate crimes in the area. According to reports, an individual has been smearing feces on cars and homes in a specific neighborhood. The incidents occurred at five homes in close proximity to each other, leading police to suspect that there may be a pattern to the homes targeted. While no pride flags were vandalized, police are investigating whether the vandalism was connected to the flags on the properties. The suspect targeted doors and windows, and the incidents are believed to be acts of hate not only against the LGBTQ+ community but also Black people. Despite the trauma caused by the incidents, victims have expressed their unwavering support for minority communities. The police investigation is ongoing, and officers are still trying to determine a motive for the crimes.

Read Full story : Police looking for suspect who smeared feces on homes, cars in possible hate crime /

News Source : https://www.wlox.com

Suspect search for hate crime vandalism Feces smearing hate crime investigation Police hunt for perpetrator of hate crime Vandalism suspect sought for offensive act Hate crime suspect search for feces smearings on homes and cars