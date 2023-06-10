Suspect sought after stolen vehicle crashes and gunfire exchanged

“Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who fled after crashing stolen vehicle in Clarksville” : Police searching for suspect who fled after crashing stolen vehicle in Clarksville

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the lookout for a man who fled after crashing a stolen vehicle in Clarksville. According to reports, deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit near Pageant Lane on Saturday morning when they identified the suspect’s vehicle as stolen. During the chase, the suspect reportedly fired at deputies before crashing the stolen vehicle near Baker Street and Stafford Street. The suspect then fled the scene on foot and is described as a Black male with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a black hoodie. Both the MCSO and the Clarksville Police Department are actively searching for the suspect, and anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities. This article is copyrighted by WSMV and all rights are reserved.

Read Full story : Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Clarksville /

News Source : https://www.wsmv.com

Clarksville Police Armed Suspect Dangerous Criminal Search and Rescue Criminal Investigation