Suspect Steven Sheangshang charged with murder of police officer Caleb Conley

Steven Sheangshang, suspect in shooting of Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley. : Suspect Steven Sheangshang charged with murder of police officer and shooting victim.

Steven Sheangshang, 46, has been identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley. Sheangshang has been charged with murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, evading police, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, three counts of burglary, two counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, and evidence tampering. According to jail records, Sheangshang shot Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 and fled the scene to a residence in Georgetown, where he allegedly pulled a gun on residents, took a vehicle, and went to Lexington. His arrest citation also confirms he is accused of shooting someone and stealing their vehicle on Georgetown Road in Lexington. Sheangshang was apprehended in the 800 block of Charles Avenue and found inside a residence with a handgun and six spent shell casings in a trash can. Prior to Monday’s incidents, Sheangshang was wanted on a second-degree burglary charge and was recently released from a prison sentence. State records indicate Sheangshang was eligible for parole in January 2022.

