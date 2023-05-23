Suspect Steven Sheangshang charged with murder of Scott County deputy and shooting victim in Lexington

Steven Sheangshang, suspect in shooting of Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley. : Suspect Steven Sheangshang charged with murder of Scott County deputy Caleb Conley.

Steven Sheangshang, who is accused of murdering Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley, has been identified by Maj. Matt LeMonds of the Fayette County Detention Center. Sheangshang, a 46-year-old Ohio resident, faces numerous charges, including murder of a police officer, three counts of burglary, and evidence tampering. According to his arrest citation, he shot Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 before fleeing to a residence in Georgetown, where he allegedly pulled a gun on residents, stole a vehicle, and went to Lexington. He is also accused of shooting and stealing a vehicle from another victim. Sheangshang was apprehended with a handgun and six spent shell casings in a trash can. Prior to Monday’s incidents, he was wanted on a second-degree burglary charge and had recently been released from prison.

News Source : Christopher Leach

