Suspect Steven Sheangshang charged with murder of Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley.

Steven Sheangshang, suspect in shooting of Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley. : Suspect Steven Sheangshang charged with murder of Scott County deputy and shooting victim

Steven Sheangshang, the suspect accused of killing Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley, has been identified and charged with murder of a police officer, among other crimes. According to his arrest citation, Sheangshang shot Conley during a traffic stop on I-75, then fled the scene and went to a residence in Georgetown, where he allegedly pulled a gun on residents, took a vehicle and went to Lexington. He is also accused of shooting and stealing a vehicle from another victim in Lexington. Sheangshang was apprehended inside a residence with a handgun and six spent shell casings in a trash can. He had recently been released from prison and was under mandatory re-entry supervision. State records indicate that he was eligible for parole in January 2022.

News Source : Christopher Leach

