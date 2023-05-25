Suspect/victim: Duane Yellow Cloud found dead in Rapid City drainage tunnel

Duane Yellow Cloud : Suspect or Victim Name: Duane Yellow Cloud Found Dead in Rapid City Drainage Tunnel

A deceased person was found in a drainage tunnel near East Blvd. and Omaha St. last week and has been identified as Duane Yellow Cloud, aged 52 and from Rapid City. An autopsy revealed no evidence of trauma, but during the investigation, police found that homeless people had used these water drainage tunnels as shelter. It is believed that Yellow Cloud was using the tunnel as shelter when he died, likely during the winter due to his bulky clothing. Recent heavy rains may have washed his body into the gated runoff tunnel where he was found. All rights reserved by KOTA in 2023.

News Source : https://www.kotatv.com

