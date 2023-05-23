Suspect/victim name: Antwan Other Medicine – One killed in Sisseton crash

Antwan Other Medicine : Sisseton Man Identified as Victim in Fatal South Dakota Crash

On May 14, 2023, a one-vehicle crash occurred north of Sisseton, resulting in the death of a 25-year-old male driver, later identified as Antwan Other Medicine. According to preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe attempted to overtake another vehicle while traveling south on S.D. Highway 127 near mile marker 215. As a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle, entered the west ditch, hit a field approach, went airborne and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol use is currently being investigated. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the incident, and it is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

News Source : Jody Heemstra

