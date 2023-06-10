Suspect/Victim Name: Jack Gilespie – Teen reported missing in Worth Matravers

Jack Gillespie missing : Missing Person: Jack Gilespie Reported Missing in Worth Matravers

A 17-year-old named Jack Gilespie was reported missing after leaving an address in Worth Matravers on foot at around 4.45am on June 10th. He is 6ft 2ins tall and of medium build with short brown hair that is shaved round the sides and longer on top. Dorset Police Inspector Mark Holmes expressed concern for Jack’s welfare and urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately. He also appealed to Jack to get in touch with them or his family to let them know he is okay. If anyone has information on Jack’s whereabouts, they can contact Dorset Police via their website or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 10:501.

News Source : Martin Lea

