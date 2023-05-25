Suspect/victim name: Sedji Sejdiu – Oxford Mail report on death in motorway crash

Sedji Sejdiu victim name : Sedji Sejdiu found dead in car crash on M40

The black Vauxhall Astra belonging to Sedji Sejdiu was discovered in vegetation between junctions 11 and 12 of the motorway on April 12 last year. However, the police suspect that the crash occurred around a week earlier. A post-mortem revealed that the 40-year-old plasterer died from multiple injuries. At the inquest opening, Coroner Darren Salter summarised a police report stating that due to the density of the trees and speed of traffic, the car and the deceased were not visible until slow-moving traffic spotted them. Highways officers arrived first at the scene, where they found Mr Sejdiu’s body, the Astra, and some personal belongings. The victim was identified by family members at John Radcliffe Hospital on April 20, 2020. Crash investigators did not find any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident. Mr Sejdiu was born in Kosovo and lived in Walterton Road, London before his death.

Read Full story : M40 crash: Inquest into man found dead in central reservation /

News Source : Olivia Christie

M40 crash investigation Central reservation fatality Inquest into M40 death Accident investigation on M40 Fatal crash on M40