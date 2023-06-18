Suspect Vikal identified and arrested for rape in Cardiff city centre

Preet Vikal – focus keyword : Man pleads guilty to raping woman in Cardiff city centre

The police utilized security camera footage and an Instagram conversation with the survivor to apprehend Vikal. The woman provided a detailed account of the incident, and discrepancies in Vikal’s story were discovered during the investigation. Eventually, he pleaded guilty due to the victim’s bravery and the evidence against him. CCTV footage released by the police showed Vikal carrying the victim in different ways before taking her to a location where she was later raped. The encounter took place in Cardiff city center, where the victim was with her friends.

Read Full story : Indian-Origin Student Sentenced for Raping Semi-Conscious Woman in Cardiff /

News Source : Pranay Dutta Roy

Cardiff rape case Indian-origin student convicted for rape Sexual assault in Wales Cardiff court case verdict Indian student sentenced for rape in Cardiff